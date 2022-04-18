News

Gbajabiamila, Wase greet Christians at Easter, urges prayers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. Gbajabiamila said the period calls for sober reflection anddedication to nationhood, urging Christians to be their brothers’ keepers at all times.

 

He called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to use the period of Easter to pray for unity and peace in the country. Gbajabiamila also called on all citizens to support the government in its efforts to tackle the insecurity in the country.

 

Thespeaker equally called forconcertedeffortstocontain insecurity across the country, noting that as a nation, Nigeria is currently facing one of its most daunting challenges. He noted that in the spirit of Easter, Nigerians should continue to live peacefully withoneanother, irrespective of any perceived differences.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, the Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, enjoined Nigerians to be strong and prayerful amidst current security challenges bedevilling the country. In an Easter message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, the Deputy Speaker expressed optimism that better days would soon come and urged Nigerians not to be discouraged and continue to pray for peace and stability of the country.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

