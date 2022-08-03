Gbajabiamila, Wase greet Omo-Agege at 59

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on his 59th birthday. Gbajabiamila, who described Omo-Agege as a fine gentleman, said the Deputy President of the Senate has proved to be a committed and dogged legislator over the years. He said Omo-Agege has been a great pillar of support to the Nigerian Legislature, especially since he became the Deputy President of the Senate in 2019. The speaker eulogised Omo- Agege for his contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian democracy. Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described Omo-Agege as an intelligent and experienced legislator, who contributed greatly to the stability enjoyed in the Senate.
Related Articles
Ugwuanyi inaugurates panel on #EndSARS protests
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted a 9-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to look into “loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests.” The panel will also look into the related destruction of properties of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG raises N2.36trn bond from capital market
Onyema: Corporates generate N192bn for expansion, debt refinancing Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, said that the Federal Government of Nigeria dominated issuances in 2020, raising over N2.36 trillion. Onyema, who stated this at the 2020 market recap/ 2021 outlook, said the Federal Government accounted for 92 per cent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: PDP holds presidential primary May 28
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its primary to elect its candidate for 2023 presidential election on May 28 and 29 this year. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given political parties wishing to field candidates for the 2023 general elections between April 3 and June 4 this year […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)