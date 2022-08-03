News

Gbajabiamila, Wase greet Omo-Agege at 59

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on his 59th birthday. Gbajabiamila, who described Omo-Agege as a fine gentleman, said the Deputy President of the Senate has proved to be a committed and dogged legislator over the years. He said Omo-Agege has been a great pillar of support to the Nigerian Legislature, especially since he became the Deputy President of the Senate in 2019. The speaker eulogised Omo- Agege for his contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian democracy. Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described Omo-Agege as an intelligent and experienced legislator, who contributed greatly to the stability enjoyed in the Senate.

 

