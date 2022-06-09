News

Gbajabiamila, Wase hail Tinubu for winning ticket

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general election. Gbajabiamila said he was elated that his political mentor has won the APC ticket, which he said is a welldeserved one considering Tinubu’s years of working for the entrenchment and strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.

The speaker said with Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, noting that Nigerians across the board recognise his contributions to our nation’s development. Also, yesterday, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, also congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described the process that led to the emergence of Bola Tinubu as one of the most transparent in the country.

“Your emergence in a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the APC is now more united and stronger and has sent a strong message about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved country Nigeria. Gbajabiamila, who described Tinubu as a dogged fighter who stood his ground to compete in the presidential primary democratically, said the presidential candidate remains a hero. “I congratulate my mentor for this victory. This is a victory for democracy and Nigerians as a whole. With the manner he went about his campaigns, Asiwaju has proved to be a hero of our democracy. “From day one, he stood his ground that the APC must organise a free, fair and transparent presidential primary if it wanted to remain the party to beat. He advocated that and remained steadfast. This will make the party come out peaceful and victorious in the end.”

 

