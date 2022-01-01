Gbajabiamila, Wase rejoice with Nigerians, call for renewed hope

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Nigerians for marking the end of the year 2021 peacefully and ushering in the New Year in high spirits.

The speaker said though 2021 was tough in view of the challenges that the citizens grappled with, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 promised to be better.

Also, Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, has felicitated with Nigerians for witnessing the end of the year 2021 and marking the beginning of 2022.

In his New Year message, signed by the special adviser on media, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila urged the citizens to renew their hope in Nigeria and show more commitment to their fatherland for the country to move to the next level of growth and development.

According to the speaker, “Our greatest strength as Nigerians lies in our fortitude and our ability to come together to achieve grand visions despite our differences.

“This moment in our history requires embracing these strengths more than ever. In the new year, let us focus on the things that bring us together.”

