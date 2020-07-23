News

Gbajabiamila: We’ll provide funding against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the House would provide funds for the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in the 2021 budget to be presented to the National Assembly in September.

Gbajabiamila said apart from budget funds, the House would also provide all necessary support as well as partner with relevant stakeholders for the fight against GBV to succeed. He made this known in his response to a request by the Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Ulla Elisabeth Mueller, who led a delegation of United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU) Spotlight Initiative on a courtesy call in his office in Abuja yesterday.

The speaker said the issue of gender-based violence in the country has become disturbing hence the need for all stakeholders to come together to nip it in the bud. Gbajabiamila also assured the delegation that the House would work on the Sexual Harassment Bill forwarded to it by the Senate as soon as members return from their annual recess.

