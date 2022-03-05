Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi joins TNC Africa as co-founder, executive producer

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, one of Nigeria’s most decorated onair personalities and celebrity entrepreneurs, has been appointed as co-founder and co-executive producer for one of Africa’s most promising media and entertainment startups, TNC Africa. This is the former OAP’s first announcement since quitting her radio job in December 2021 after spending 13 years at The Beat FM in a broadcast career that spanned almost 20 years at three different organisations. “My time as a media girl has come to an end and now, I am transitioning behind the microphone to explore more creative and business opportunities.

I have listened to hundreds of Nigerians call into my shows for 20 years, and I can use that insight from them, the media and the entertainment industry to develop impactful and enjoyable content. I am excited for this new phase and what we can achieve together at TNC Africa,” Gbemi said.

TNC Africa, a digital-focused TV and film production company committed to taking original African stories to the world, was launched in January 2021 by Olawale Adetula and Daniel Aideyan. The outfit has created 300 hours of television; developed four original stories, amassed over 10 million content views in 12 months; and is recognised by Google as a member of the YouTube Black Voices Fund class of 2022. Gbemi already has a vision as she steps into the new role. As co-founder and co-executive producer, Gbemi is expected to lead operations, a role which will see her taking charge of each of TNC Africa’s productions, end to end.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...