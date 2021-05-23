Gbemi Saraki’s low profile raises concern

Aside partisan politics that has kept her in the spotlight just like his elder, Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Gbemisola Saraki is not someone who loves to be everywhere.

However, many had thought that her current national assignment as Minister of State for Transportation will make her visible, but that calculation seems to have failed as not much of the beautiful lady is being seeing till date, and this is making many to wonder if she is still a member of President Buhari’s cabinet or not. Gbemi some days ago added another year to turn 56.

This, some had thought would get her out of her shell but it never changed anything from the usual.

The day was remarkable for her as family and friends of the Honorable Minister took time to reach out to her. Joyous at the respect paid to her, she showed herself a humble character capable of responding to the goodwill messages from common folks.

