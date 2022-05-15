Body & Soul

Gbemisola Saraki moves higher again

From all indications, the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki is expected to step in any moment from now following the resignation of the substantive Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

 

Saraki was appointed as Minister of State for Transportation by President Muhammadu Buhari about seven years ago, but it has been observed that she hasn’t been seen functioning at full throttle despite Amaechi’s assurance to allow her take charge of the maritime sector. President Buhari had on Wednesday announced and directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation latest on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

 

The APC United Kingdom on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday announced the resignation of Amaechi, saying, “Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, HM Chibuike R. Amaechi, @ChibuikeAmaechi, has resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to focus on his Presidential Campaign.

 

“Thank you for your service to Nigeria.” There was speculation that the former minister will hand over to Saraki, daughter of the Oloye, the Second Republic Senator, the late S e n a t o r O l u – s o l a Saraki, the patriarch of the d y – nasty, so that she can act till the President gives further directives.

 

When she takes of over, she is likely to take charge of the ministry with the mandate to build the sector which has become very central to the contemporary needs of Nigerians, especially with regard to the road, rail and the sea. She will have to address the problems of poor road infrastructure or poor state of the roads, poorly maintained r o a d s , r o a d congestion due to rapid urbanisation and overpopulation, accidents, poor state or inadequacy of other means of transport, especially railway transport and environmental pollution.

 

But of great importance are the water ways and the sea ports, which have become very critical to the nation’s import and export business, that have become the artery of the country. By the development, she will have to oversee activities of such agencies as the Nigeria Ports Authority and NIMASA.

 

She will definitely be in the eyes of the storm. Gbemisola, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 August 2019 and was a former senator elected to represent the Kwara Central Senatorial District in the year 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

 

She was elected into the House of Representatives in 1999, representing Asa/ Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Kwara State. She is a sister of former Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (8th Assembly), Bukola Saraki

 

