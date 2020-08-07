Arts & Entertainments

Gbenga Adeyinka diversifies from com edy, opens bakery

Popular Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka has founded a new company involved in farming, baking, and bottled water production as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the showbiz industry.
The 52-year-old, who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, broke the news in a statement via his Instagram on Tuesday, citing the financial strain he has had to grapple with amid the pandemic.
“As you well know, COVID-19 has adversely affected an Industry where I am an active player. In the desire to open new vistas, I am embarking on a new entrepreneurial journey,” he wrote.
“In honour of my mum who I lost 10 years ago, I registered a company to immortalise her called Adunni Adeyinka Foods. We are into farming, bakery/Confectionery, and bottled water.
“We will be opening the Bakery arm of the business on Sunday, August 9th at 12 noon and I will be delighted if you kindly have me in your prayers.
Adeyinka, who is dubbed the first Nigerian to publish comedy magazine, had worked as a corporate affairs manager in an engineering firm but broke out with his promo for the ‘Star Game Show’.

