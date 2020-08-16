Gbenga Adeyinka veers into bread making, launches bakery in Lagos

Ace Comedian and event compeer, Gbenga Adeynka, aside his thriving career in the entertainment industry has veered into the confectionery sector as he’s just taken to baking and selling of bread.

He launched the ultramodern facility new bakery in Ikorodu, Lagos, called ‘D-1ST Bakery’.

Declaring the function open with prayers and other sundry activities, the duo of Pastor Olusegun Oluwalana and Pastor Yemi Isaac called on the Almighty God to oversee the activities of the bakery by His grace and ward off evil of any kind.

Thereafter, the bakery was declared open for business by Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who, in her speech, eulogized Gbenga Adeyinka, while dedicating the facility and business to God.

Among personalities who honoured the rib cracking celebrity at the event were Hon. Jimi Benson, Mr. Babajide Adediran, Mr Steve Ayorinde, veteran comedian, Alibaba and his wife, Omobaba, Capt. & Mrs. Alade Adeyinka, Hon. Adedeji Osho, Hon. Olayiwola Atoloye.

