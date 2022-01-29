Gbenga Dauud Sunmonu: I’m focused on taking NHCI to greater heights

Gbenga Dauud Sunmonu, who is the principle partner of Complete Hospitality Services Limited, and a renowned hospitality practitioner of many years standing and current president of the Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI), spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the role of NHCI in developing tourism and hospitality business in Nigeria and his plan to add value to the sector through his presidency

The journey to the top

Sunmonu’s journey to the top job of the Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) is something that was not happenstance but a deliberate effort on his part to earn the position that he now occupies given his antecedents over the years. He has always displayed passion and commitment to the creed of the institute, development and promotion of Nigerian tourism. Elected last year as the president of the institute, he said that above all else, his last six years at the top level management of the institute where he rose through the ranks to become the third vice president of the institute has prepared him for his present job. ‘‘It is a gradual ascension from the third vice president to the president, giving you a minimum of six years to prepare for the presidency,’’ he says, adding that: ‘‘My six years of learning on the job with exposition to different representations of the president in different functions have greatly prepared me coupled with my enthusiasm to make a difference.’’ That the institute has remained strong and functional over the years, he says is due to the commitment of its leadership to which he remains eternally grateful. ‘‘I must commend the past leadership of the institute for their tremendous contributions. The institute is very virile and has contributed immensely to all spheres of growth in the industry.’’

NHCI has fared well

According to him, the institute which is the foremost training institute for tourism and hospitality in the country has made tremendous progress as it has remained consistent and fared well in achieving its mandate, which he says: ‘‘The mandate of the institute is training and capacity building of members and it is the foremost professional body in hospitality and tourism in Nigeria. Our training is open to all and cut across all cadres of manpower in the industry from hands-on to skill set training at the highest level. ‘‘The institute has fared very well, we have remained consistent with our drive and very relevant in decision making as it affects the industry.’’ Despite its foremost nature, some may argue that the institute is not known by many people especially younger generation of Nigerians, however, Sunmonu says this may not be correct as the institute has done much over the years to popularise its existence and relevance through its various contributions to tourism and hospitality development in the country. ‘‘This is relative and I will like to correct that notion. We have remained very important on policies that affect the industry especially on training, manpower development and capacity building of professionals in the industry. However, every organisation has its challenges.’’

Our challenges are not insurmountable

While admitting that the institute has its challenges, however, he says they are surmountable, part of the reason while he is today on the saddle, as his pledge is to navigate the institute through some of these challenges. ‘‘The challenges are very surmountable,’’ says, as he outlines some of them to include policy monitoring and evaluation, membership response to training, and skills gap in the industry. ‘‘Challenges are everywhere and I am very hopeful of turning them to opportunities through collaborative efforts. There are lot of gaps cutting across all the hospitality brands to the no brand facility. All hands need to be on deck to make a difference.’’

I am focused on adding value to the institute

Sunmonu from the first day of his election has not hidden his commitment to taking the institute to greater heights, beyond the level that it is today. To this end, he has designed a programme with time line for achieving this vision. It is tagged WICE, he explains what this stands for and how he intends to go about it. ‘‘I have shared my thoughts with the council and we are focused on the WICE thrust for an initial period of two years. ‘‘The WICE thrust stands for: Welfare of Members; International exposition and collaboration; Charter drive for the institute; and Education which is our core competency.’’ Beside this, he says he looks forward to creating a finishing school for hospitality. ‘‘I look forward to commencing a Hospitality Finishing School for the industry and getting a charter for the institute,’’ he adds. Achieving this onerous task, he says would require collaborations with relevant bodies and the government as well as individuals particularly members of the institute. ‘‘This is through collaboration with all relevant public and private agencies of government and stakeholders.’’

Tourism and hospitality training has assumed greater level

Although Sunmonu laments the threat of gaps in skill set acquisition and training, however, he acknowledges the fact that tourism and hospitality training has over the years acquired new levels with more training institutions being established and the study of tourism and hospitality gaining grounds in tertiary institutions across the country. ‘‘There are skills gap from the training institutes to real life work environment. This is a major setback in the industry. You can only give what you have.’’ He laments, however, he is happy with the widespread of tourism and hospitality study in schools. ‘‘I am happy with the evolving of accredited institutions in the country from university, polytechnic to monotechnics. This is encouraging, however, we must also place emphasis on whom and what are they teaching these students. More institutions are welcomed while we strengthen the existing ones.’’ He also advocates ways to make the profession more attractive especially to the younger generation of Nigerians by including tourism and hospitality studies in the college curriculum to attract young Nigerians, change of orientation about the industry and profession, and provide more mentors to engage upcoming professionals.

NCHI offers huge benefits

As a membership based institute, Sunmonu says NHCI, which membership cuts across Fellows, Full members, Associates, Graduates and Students, offers various benefits to the different categories of members. This, according to him, include free access to e library opportunities, discount to training and capacity building sessions, use of the institute’s name and logo, representation of the institute at accreditation and resources inspection exercise.

Attraction for Nigerian hospitality market by foreign brands

Over the years, Nigerian hospitality market has continued to attract international brands with many fighting to get a foot hood in the market. The NHCI president attributes this to the huge population of Nigeria, which he says offers returns on investment. ‘‘Population is a great attraction for them. Nigeria has the market hence we see multitudes of portfolio investors coming into the country to tap into the gaps,’’ he says, however, he admits that a number of them have not contributed to the commonwealth of the country and the industry itself. ‘‘I have not seen much contribution save for generic values, a lot still need to be done in this angle and the institute (NHCI) will be ready to develop standard operating procedure (SOPs) that will be globally acceptable and beneficial to the young ones coming up,’’ says Sunmonu.

