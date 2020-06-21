GBfoods completes N20bn tomato processing factory in Kebbi

GBfoods, a global leader in culinary product manufacturing, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kebbi State Government and the Emirate of Yauri has built a N20 billion tomato-processing factory in Kebbi State.

The CEO of GBfoods Africa, Mr. Vicenç Bosch, while speaking on the tomato-processing factory, commended the Federal Government for encouraging and supporting GBfoods to engage with CBN, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the successful completion of the factory.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Kebbi State Government and the Ngaski Local Government authorities for their tremendous support towards the actualization of the project.

Mr. Bosch also said that the company’s team of extension workers, consultants and agronomists are ensuring that the Nigerian farmers benefit from the technology transfer of its best practices and know-how built through over 40 years of successful tomato operations in Italy and Spain.

Speaking during opening of the factory, the Country Manager, GBfoods Nigeria, Mr. Vincent Egbe, said, “The opening commissioning of this processing factory is a great milestone for us. It further demonstrates the company’s commitment towards helping Nigeria achieve its food security ambitions, in this case, of self-sufficiency in tomato concentrate production.

“We will continue to work with the Federal Government towards food security and local production and processing of fresh tomatoes. The company is dedicated to reducing pre and post-harvest losses, and also developing the value chain so as to improve revenue streams for tomato farmers. Over the past three years, in the three states of Kaduna, Katsina and Kebbi, GBfoods has worked with smallholder out-growers to boost their incomes by providing seedlings, fertilizers, training, and irrigation pumps, further to reduce post-harvest losses GBfoods also provided free plastic crates to farmers.

“GBfoods is working with the Federal Government of Nigeria and the CBN to make Nigeria not only a shining example in food security, but also to become the food basket of Africa. Additional land is expected in September 2020 to be cleared and prepared for the farming season of October 2021. This expansion will be similarly accompanied by an upgrade in the factory’s capacity. With the expansion, new jobs will also be created.”

Like this: Like Loading...