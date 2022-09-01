Gbogan Abductions: Nigerian security agencies need spiritual skills

O n Tuesday, 30th August, 2022, news of the activities of criminals on the previous day, Monday, August 29, in the Gbogan area of Oyo State along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway broke out. According to one of the survivors, Isaac Fayose: “Many were kidnapped”! However, the reaction of the Osun State Police Command to reports of that security development is strange and unacceptable. An unnamed spokesperson for the Police Command, while reacting to the kidnapping story, told newsmen that: “He [Isaac Fayose] didn’t report to any police station in Osun State. We are not in the mood to know what happens everywhere and every time.” Since the beginning of the security challenges in Nigeria, security agencies rather than tackle the security challenges headlong, have often tried to excuse obvious cases of dereliction.

These lame explanations often come in the exact clichés which the Osun State Police Command deployed here. The truth is that the prevailing security situation in the country has exposed the weaknesses in the Nigerian security system. For a long, many unbiased followers of developments in the Nigerian security sector believe that security agencies in Nigeria do not engage in proper intelligence gathering.

This is why for a long, Nigerian security agencies and their operatives have seemingly become reactive, leaving the more important agenda-setting roles in the security sector to criminals. Consequently, Nigerian security agencies are less of crime preventers and more of investigators of fully consummated crimes. In fact, crime prevention for most Nigerian security agencies begins and ends in mounting roadblocks to collect bribes instead of check points. As we know, roadblocks are mounted as speed breakers to ensure travellers stop and offer bribes, while check points are where travellers, their vehicles and luggage are examined in dignifying manners to ensure that they are lawful people on lawful missions.

While road blocks are rampant in Nigeria, the same can hardly be said of functional check points. Studies in effective security management or crime management show that security management has two major divisions, namely; crime prevention and crime control. Crime prevention is an advanced part of crime management and it involves intelligence gathering as well as proactive actions which ward off criminals by making incubation of criminal thoughts within the given environment near impossible and so, limits the consummation of crimes. In the modern society, crime prevention requires training and intensive use of technology by security agencies and operatives.

This is the aspect of security management that is grossly lacking in the Nigerian security system which makes it easy for security agencies and their operatives to be seemingly overwhelmed by or susceptible to the thriving insurgency, banditry and other sundry manifestations of the security challenge in the country. Careful examinations of the security sector in Nigeria show that security agencies do not adequately utilize available technology or resources in their operations. The global system mobile, GSM, is one of the available technologies chiefly underutilized by Nigerian security agencies. Mobile telephone number owners were compelled to be biometrically captured and to even link their respective National Identity Numbers (NIN), to their respective telephone numbers before they could be activated by the GSM network providers. Security agencies also provided distress telephone numbers for distress and confidential reports for crime prevention/ control.

However, it is disheartening that bandits or kidnappers and fraudsters still use unregistered telephone numbers to negotiate ransoms and dupe people in Nigeria. When reports are made to security agencies, network providers who activated those undocumented/unregistered lines for use are not sanctioned while the victims of the unlawful activation of the telephone numbers are left without compensation. Even the so-called distress telephone numbers of security agencies are left unmanned often times while calls to the lines are not handled with the serious attention they demand.

Operational vehicles of Nigerian security agencies are also not properly maintained and often lack fuel. This leads to a situation where people who report crimes are often asked to give bribes to enable the procurement of fuel, recharge cards and other logistics before responses to distress calls or investigations into reports of crime could commence. Funds for consumables like fuel for power generators, accessories for computers and photocopiers as well as stationery is also mismanaged or misappropriated by many security agencies in Nigeria.

This leads to leakages of security documents and information which are always counterproductive. It is my opinion that the problem of security agencies in Nigeria is more misappropriation of funds and underutilization of available technology in her operations than funding. From the foregoing, it suffices to say that proper utilization of available technology and funds are the things that make ideal security agencies and their operatives so efficient that they assume the character of “spirits” in the minds of those who behold them. Osun State Police Command, nay the entire Nigeria Police Force, and indeed all the security agencies in Nigeria are hereby enjoined to adopt these necessary but simple “spiritual” skills in their operations. This will fast track the arrest of the security challenges in the country and give Nigerian taxpayers value for their humongous investments in the security sector.

