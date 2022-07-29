Gboko Boy’ Kater Kpum, upsets U-16 Champion

Kater Kpum from Benue caused a major upset in the Boys 16 event at the on-going SNEPCo Junior Tennis Masters by beating Mubarak Ganiyu from Oyo State – the Boys 16s champion of the MTN Junior Tennis League Championship held last month. The ‘Gboko boy” who came very close to beating Seun Ogunsakin, winner of several 16 & under titles, in his first round robin match trailed 5-6 but took the wind off the sails of Ganiyu with a solid cross court pass to level scores. Kpum, with the crowd behind him for that wonderful pass, cruised through to win the match 9-6. ” I came to this tournament with the aim of beating either Ogunsakin or Mubarak and I have achieved that.” Kpum told his admirers at the Luik Tennis Recreation Club in Lekki where the tournament is taking place. He will now have to beat Bode Lawal from Lagos in his final round robin match and await the outcome of the match between Ogunsakin and Ganiyu to know if he has a place in the finals.
My dream was to become a priest – Dennis
Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Watford FC of England attacker Emmanuel Dennis has said his dream while growing up was not to become a footballer but a church priest, BSNsports.com.ng can report. Watford’s most in-form player has been in the news recently with his amazing performance against premier league big boys. Dennis opened up on his […]
EPL: Stubborn Palace end Arsenal’s winning run
Arsenal’s recent resurgence was checked by a stubborn Crystal Palace, who claimed a hard-fought point from a forgettable encounter at Emirates Stadium. Tagged as relegation candidates as little as three weeks ago, the Gunners came into the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, but were unable to find their […]
Messi scores twice as Barcelona win friendly
Lionel Messi scored twice on Wednesday as Barcelona beat second-division Girona 3-1 in a preseason friendly. Messi helped set up Philippe Coutinho, back from his loan at Bayern Munich, for the first goal after 21 minutes. The Argentine scored his first after 45 minutes, spinning on the edge of the penalty area and drilling […]
