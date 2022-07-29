Gboko Boy’ Kater Kpum, upsets U-16 Champion

Kater Kpum from Benue caused a major upset in the Boys 16 event at the on-going SNEPCo Junior Tennis Masters by beating Mubarak Ganiyu from Oyo State – the Boys 16s champion of the MTN Junior Tennis League Championship held last month. The ‘Gboko boy” who came very close to beating Seun Ogunsakin, winner of several 16 & under titles, in his first round robin match trailed 5-6 but took the wind off the sails of Ganiyu with a solid cross court pass to level scores. Kpum, with the crowd behind him for that wonderful pass, cruised through to win the match 9-6. ” I came to this tournament with the aim of beating either Ogunsakin or Mubarak and I have achieved that.” Kpum told his admirers at the Luik Tennis Recreation Club in Lekki where the tournament is taking place. He will now have to beat Bode Lawal from Lagos in his final round robin match and await the outcome of the match between Ogunsakin and Ganiyu to know if he has a place in the finals.

