Gbong Gwon Jos tasks Nigerians on nation-building

The Gbong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Buba Gyang, has tasked Nigerians to devote their resources and energies towards building a great nation that guarantees generations of Nigerians yet unborn a befitting future while commending Nigerians for their courage in handling any task before them.

This is even as the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, called on Nigerians to be proud of their cultural heritage. Gyang gave this charged when he received in his palace contingents from across the state of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, attending this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) being by hosted by Plateau State in Jos, led by Runsewe paid him a courtesy visit. Glad that the yearly festival is holding despite the challenges of the present moment, he said typifies the determinant spirit of Nigerians to succeed and excel.

He said: “For us to celebrant this festival, it shows that Nigerians have the determination and are not ready to be cowed by any incident, being security, being economy or what have you. “Therefore, he urged Nigerians never to allow themselves to be cowed by any situation. We must not bring ourselves down. Let’s endeavour to continue to build on what we know best to do. “Nigerians we never lack guts. You will find that there is nobody in the world that has the guts of the average Nigerian and we never give up.

“The challenges that we face today, being it challenges of security, being challenges of the economy, being it challenges of security, if we involve our culture, we can overcome and by the grace of God we can overcome.”

