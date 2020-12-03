GBV: Aisha Buhari calls for harmonisation of laws

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called for harmonisation of existing laws in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country. Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, at an interactive forum on GBV hosted by the Nigeria Governors Wives Against (NGVA- GBV), Buhari said experiences had shown that any meaningful intervention in addressing the national politics must take into account gender based violence. “I want to thank your excellences for improving the situation of Nigerian women and children through laws, policies and mechanism that seek to promote women’s human rights, which you all remain our driven force at the state level in this struggle. “But, as Oliver Twists, our concern is funding and harmonisation of existing laws to incorporate emerging issues as they reflect in different states,” she said. Buhari commended the wives of the governors for the attention given to fight against GBV, especially in the wake of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

