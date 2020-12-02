News

GBV: Aisha Buhari calls for harmonisation of laws

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has called for the harmonisation of existing laws in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.
Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen at an interactive forum on GBV hosted by the Nigeria Governors Wives Against (NGVA-GBV), Mrs. Buhari said experiences had shown that any meaningful intervention in addressing the national politics must take into account gender based violence.
“I want to thank your excellences for improving the situation of Nigerian women and children through laws, policies and mechanism that seek to promote women’s human rights, which you all remain our driven force at the state level in this struggle.
“But like Oliver Twist, our concern is funding and harmonisation of existing laws to incorporate emerging issues as they reflect in different states,” she said.
Buhari commended the wives of the governors for the attention given to fight against GBV, especially in the wake of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Chairperson of NGWA-GBV, Erelu Bisi Fayemi decried what she described as “astronomical increase in cases of gender based violence in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa commences enforcement of vehicles’ registration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA The Nasarawa State government yesterday commenced the enforcement of vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles’ registration in the state.   The move, the state government said, was to fight against defaulters who continued to operate without registration in the state. It was also to ensure that vehicle owners, motorcycle and tricycle owners register them […]
News Top Stories

CORONAVIRUS: Over 15m children risk acute malnutrition in Nigeria, others – UNICEF

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

The United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have warned that up to 15.4 million cases of acute malnutrition in children under five years old were expected in 2020 in West and Central Africa – one third of them from its most severe form – if adequate measures are […]
News

Kwara govt begins disbursement of Owo–Arugbo Monday

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Government will on Monday begin the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries of ‘Owo Arugbo’, the conditional cash transfer (CCT) component of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. The scheme, targeted at giving succour to indigent and vulnerable adults of 60 years and above in the state, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: