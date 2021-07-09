GBV Bill: Jubilation as Sokoto Assembly okays 21yrs sentence for offenders

In what appears as a proactive approach towards addressing the rising cases of Gender- Based Violence (GBV) and related incidences, the Sokoto State House of Assembly, as a matter of urgency has resolved that GBV offenders would henceforth face life imprisonment or a term of 21 years jail term if found guilty of the offence in the state.

The Assembly had recently passed a Bill to supplement the provisions of the Penal Code Law and provide for the punishment of offences relating to GBV. Passing the verdict during plenary, the Assembly, which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji unanimously endorsed and accepted the 34 recommendations on the proposed bill presented to the House. This followed a motion moved by the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela), after the consideration of the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice and Human Rights report. Presenting the report, the committee’s Chairman, Alhaji Maidawa Kajiji (APC-Shagari), said the committee consulted all stakeholders to ensure proper recommendations on the Bill. Kajiji said, “The committee recommended an interpretation section be created in the Bill on all phrases relating to violence against a person that includes abandonment of women, children, circumcision of a girl or woman, domestic relationship and violence among others.

“That a provision for compensation of victims be created in which for all offences in the law, the court shall in addition to penalties provided for the offences, award appropriate compensation to the victim as it may deem fit in the circumstance. “ W h o e v e r commits rape shall be punished with imprisonment for life or for a term of not less than 21 years provided that the offender is 14 years of age shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not more than 14 years, while below shall be less than 12 years. “However, in the case of rape by a group of persons, the offenders are jointly liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than 25 years imprisonment without an option of fine, while any person who rapes a child shall be liable to life imprisonment.” Kajiji further said a register for convicted sexual offenders shall be maintained in the Bill and made accessible to the public.

“Moreover a person who performs female circumcision or mutilation commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding four years or fine not less than N200,000 or both. “Also a person who abandons a wife or husband, children or other dependents without any means of sustenance shall serve imprisonment term not exceeding three years or fine not exceeding N500,000 or both and pay compensation in addition,” he said. The lawmaker further said that a provision for the establishment of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) offences response team in each of the three Senatorial Districts be provided in the Bill. “This is to include a representative of the ministries of justice, women and children affairs, social welfare, and health as well as Nigeria Police, Civil Defense Corps and CSOs. “The team shall be responsible for the monitoring of the SGBV cases, to provide Legal, Medical, Emergency assistance, Counselling and Psychological and Psycho-Social support to survivors.”

