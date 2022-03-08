GBV reported cases increasing in Ebonyi – Commissioner

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said that the number of reported casesof Gender-BasedViolence in the state has increased.

The state Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Mrs. DeborahOkah, stated this during a press briefing organised to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebration. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Break the Bias.”

Shedisclosedthatthenumber of reportedcasesof GBV in the state had risen from 750 to 1,700, attributing the reported cases to the GBV Taskforceinthestate, aswell as the state VAAP Law. Okah, who lamented that women and girls have suffered several violence and abuse, ranging from sexual violence, child marriage, trafficking,

FGM and physical molestation, noted: “Despite the unique importance of women in nation building, every four out of five women face violence at one point of their lives or the other.”

He added: “There are so many women are likely to be victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Even during childhood, many girls are forced into marriage.

Every single day, some fathers have sex and defile their daughters, some are subjected to illegal trafficking and Female Genital Mutilation, while pregnant girls are sent out of schools.”

