News

GBV reported cases increasing in Ebonyi – Commissioner

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said that the number of reported casesof Gender-BasedViolence in the state has increased.

 

The state Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Mrs. DeborahOkah, stated this during a press briefing organised to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebration. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Break the Bias.”

 

Shedisclosedthatthenumber of reportedcasesof GBV in the state had risen from 750 to 1,700, attributing the reported cases to the GBV Taskforceinthestate, aswell as the state VAAP Law. Okah, who lamented that women and girls have suffered several violence and abuse, ranging from sexual violence, child marriage, trafficking,

 

FGM and physical molestation, noted: “Despite the unique importance of women in nation building, every four out of five women face violence at one point of their lives or the other.”

 

He added: “There are so many women are likely to be victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Even during childhood, many girls are forced into marriage.

 

Every single day, some fathers have sex and defile their daughters, some are subjected to illegal trafficking and Female Genital Mutilation, while pregnant girls are sent out of schools.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

BAN ON OPEN GRAZING: SANS, others fault Presidency’s position on govs’ powers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…challenge parties to approach the court Senior Advocates of Nigeria, yesterday, faulted the Presidency’s position that Southern state governors lack the legal power to enforce tje ban on open grazing. Among senior lawyers who faulted FG’s position are Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Dr. Awa Kalu (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) and Ahmed Raji SAN. In […]
News

CBN: Buhari to unveil eNaira Monday

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

President Muhammadu Buhari will formally unveil the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Digital Currency, known as the eNaira, tomorrow, at the State House, Abuja, the apex bank has said. The Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, who announced this in a statement yesterday, titled, “President Buhari to unveil eNaira on Monday, 25 October 2021,” said […]
News

Buhari tasks navy on accountability, resource management

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian Navy on accountability, prudent management of resources, innovation and careful maintenance of facilities in the face of declining resources in the country. The President gave the charge in Lagos yesterday while inaugurating a Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) III, built by the Nigerian Navy. The indigenously constructed SDB, NNS […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica