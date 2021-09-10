GBV worse than COVID-19 pandemic, says Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, yesterday described gender-based violence (GBV) as worse than the COVID 19 pandemic. Tallen, who spoke at a twoday summit held in Abuja, expressed optimism that GBV would be drastically reduced going by the high-level engagement with traditional and religious leaders by the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development.

The Minister, who also represented Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the occasion, chronicled steps that the Federal Government had so far taken to curb GBV to include the declaration of state of emergency on GBV by the 36 state governors, federal executive council’s approval of Child Rights Act, the domestication of the Act in 26 states and the launch of sex offenders register. Tallen commended Mr. President and the Vice-President for openly supporting the struggle against GBV, describing the theme of the summit, which was “Moving from Awareness to Action,” as apt.

She admonished traditional and religious leaders to ensure that the Child Rights Act was domesticated in the 10 remaining states, particularly in the North and thanked Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad, the Sultan of Sokoto and the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development.

