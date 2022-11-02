Business

GCA to launch STA22 report

With less than one week until COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is gathering global leaders to discuss expected outcomes from COP27 and to present the findings of its flagship report, “State and Trends in Adaptation in Africa 2022” (STA22). According to a press release: “STA22(which will be launched on Thursday) is the most comprehensive guide to assess progress on climate adaptation in Africa and provide guidance and recommendations on best practices in adapting to the effects of a changing climate and building resilience to climate shocks. “The report highlights successful adaptation initiatives from the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP), which have the potential to be scaled up and replicated. It also presents key policies, skills and finance gaps that must be addressed if adaptation is to be effective and reach those who need it the most. “This year’s report found that cumulative adaptation finance to 2030 will come to less than one-quarter of the estimated needs stated by African countries in their National Determined Contributions (NDCs). “In 2019 and 2020 an estimated $11.4 billion was committed to climate adaptation finance in Africa with more than 97 per cent of the funds coming from public actors and less than three per cent from the private sector. This is significantly less than the $52.7 billion annually to 2030 it is estimated African countries will need.”

 

