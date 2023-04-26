GCBN: Supporting efforts to boost rice production given the need to address concerns of prospective investors on critical issues such as foreign exchange and re-

mittances, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, after attending this year’s World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings, which ended last Sunday, considered it im- portant that he should also attend the Business and Investment Forum 2023 with the theme, “The Land is Green: Exploring Business and Investment Opportunities in Nigeria,” held in the Netherlands last Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Emefiele said that Nigeria no longer imports rice, noting that prior to the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, the country was the largest importer of rice in the world.

He stated that the CBN’s introduc- tion of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) helped to revolution- ise local rice production, thus helping the country to become self-sufficient in the production of the widely con- sumed cereal grain, adding that through the ABP, the apex bank was able to support SmallHolder Farmers (SHF) through credit extension as well as the provision of fertilisers to them.

According to him, the CBN’s inter- vention helped to boost rice produc- tion from about 1.5 metric tons per hectare to about 8 metric tons per hectare through the provision of high- yield seeds to farmers.

As he put it: “When the adminis- tration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board, we were im- porting rice. Nigeria was the largest rice-importing nation in the world.

“And just about four years after we started the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in 2015, Nigeria today is producing rice to sustain itself.

“We are not importing rice; we’ve placed a ban on rice importation. We blocked all avenues through which you could import rice into the country.

“Continuing, he said: “We gave sup- port through credit to our smallholder farmers. Yield for rice production increased from 1.5 metric tons per hectare between 6.5 to 8 metric tons per hectare because we made sure we gave high-yield seeds to farmers. We made sure we gave fertilisers to farm- ers during the era when people were importing sand and ashes as fertilis- ers into Nigeria.

“We made sure we gave support to companies that can produce urea which is the base raw material you need to produce fertiliser.”

The general consensus among in- dustry stakeholders is that the ABP has been the major driver of increased rice production in the country in the last seven years.

ABP

Launched by President Buhari in November 2015, the programme was designed by the CBN to create eco- nomic linkages between smallholder farmers and processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and ensuring food price stability.

The specific objectives of the pro- gramme, according to the CBN, in- clude: Increasing banks’ financing to improve agricultural productivity by creating an ecosystem that drives val- ue chain financing; reducing the na- tion’s food import bill through import substitution and enhanced domestic value addition; creating new generation of farmers through innovative financing to support smart agriculture; deepening financial inclusion and growing smallholder farmers from subsistence to commercial farming.

Agricultural commodities cur- rently covered under the programme include cereals (such as rice, maize, wheat); cotton, roots and tubers (cassa- va, potatoes, yam, ginger); sugarcane; tree crops (Oil palm, Cocoa, Rubber); legumes (Soybean, Sesame seed, Cow- pea); tomato and livestock (such as fish, poultry, ruminants).

Commenting on the performance of the ABP and the CBN’s other in- terventions aimed at stimulating pro- duction and productivity across the real sector, members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stated in the communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in March that: “Between January and February 2023, the bank disbursed N12.65 billion to three agricultural projects under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), bring- ing the cumulative disbursement un- der the Programme to N1.09 trillion to over 4.6 million smallholder farmers cultivating or rearing 21 agricultural commodities on an approved 6.02 mil- lion hectares of farmland across the country.”

Indeed, the CBN’s efforts to boost local rice production have started at- tracting multinational companies into that space.

For instance, in a statement re- leased last Tuesday, Bühler, a Swiss multinational plant equipment manufacturer, announced that it was part- nering with the Nigerian government on a project to boost rice production across the country.

The company said that the project, which was initiated in 2017 with the agreement for the acquisition of a rice mill at Imota in Lagos State, involves government at both state and federal levels.

Noting that the rice sector plays a significant role in Nigeria’s food se- curity initiatives, the company said that the drive to invest in rice mills across the country, spearheaded by the government, is supported by solutions from Bühler Nigeria.

“The global Swiss family business has had a presence in Nigeria for more than 50 years and has established it- self as the key technology provider in the Nigerian government’s efforts to enhance rice production and process- ing to meet international standards,” it said.

The statement also quoted the Managing Director of Bühler Nigeria, Manuel Murrenhoff, as saying “we are the ideal partner to assist the govern- ment with its food security initiatives by introducing the latest trends and technology to Nigeria in order to in- crease productivity and efficiency in the food sector.”

In addition, Sales and Channel Business Manager at Bühler Nigeria, Iyore Amadasun, was also quoted as saying “rhe partnership with Bühler is illustrated by the fully automated Imota rice mill, inaugurated by Presi- dent Buhari in January of this year, said to be the largest rice production facility in sub-Saharan Africa, and with an annual production of about 2.5 million 50 kg bags, it is set to revolutio- nise the rice industry in the country.

“At full production capacity, it will reduce the price of rice, increase lo- cal capacity and ultimately improve Nigeria’s trade balance.”

Exports

In fact, in November last year, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tiamin Rice Company for processing and sale of rice locally and internationally.

The Deputy Managing Director of Tiamin Rice Company, Mr Aliyu Ibrahim, who stated this in a state- ment, said the agreement was aimed at cultivation of quality rice paddy by RIFAN, while Tiamin processes and packages with state-of-the-art milling technology for sale locally and inter- nationally, particularly to Egypt.

He said the MoU, which would be operational for a period of two years was signed at the company’s 600-met- ric tonnes per hour capacity mill in Bauchi State.

According to Aliyu, “RIFAN and Tiamin share a common agenda in the area of rice farming and milling. This is to ensure a sustainable supply chain management of rice under a partner- ship that seeks to produce, mill and package processed rice of the highest quality for export and local trading.

“With a combined capacity of 920 tonnes per hour from its two mills in Kano and Bauchi states, Tiamin Rice is one of the largest producers of rice in Nigeria.”

The Deputy Managing Director, who disclosed that the company had “benefited from six different devel- opment finance interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” said the intervention was to the tune of over N20billion, adding that Tiamin had successfully repaid four of the inter-

vention funds. Aliyu further revealed that Tiamin Rice Company was the first corporate entity to access the Private Sector- Lead Accelerated Agricultural Devel- opment Scheme(P-AADS) funds from the CBN.

Similarly, early last year, at the unveiling of mega rice pyramids in Abuja-a joint project between the CBN, through the ABP and RIFAN- the Sec- retary of the Kano State chapter of RIFAN, Ado Hassan, told journalists that the country would commence ex- portation of rice in the near future.

Hassan, who noted that Nigeria had become the highest rice growing country in Africa due to the support of the Federal Government and the interventions of the CBN, said: “For the fact that Nigeria has not imported even a grain of rice in the last four years is enough proof that we are al- ready self-sufficient in the commodity. The cultivation of rice is a reality and it will continue to happen.”

He further stated: “There was a time when the CBN was spending N1billion to support rice import bills. Today the apex bank is no longer spending a kobo to support importation of rice. Today, Nigeria has become the highest rice grower in the whole of Africa. That is a great achievement.

“We have leaders of some of our neighbouring countries who are com- ing here today to see our miracle in rice. They are a sure market for our rice exportation.”

Smuggling

However, according to the Direc- tor-General of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) Mr. Andy Ekwelem, efforts to ensure that Nigeria becomes a leading producer of rice could be undermined if the government does not take effective measures to curb the smuggling of foreign produced rice into the country.

Ekwelem, who gave the warning at a press briefing in Abuja last week, said that there has been a resurgence of rice smuggling into the country since the borders were opened in 2021.

He called on the in-coming adminis- tration to reorganise the Nigeria Cus- toms Service (NCS) and re-organise Nigeria’s current border surveillance system to enable the NCS and other security agencies at the borders to be more effective in curbing the smug- gling of rice into the country.

He said: “Smuggling of rice across the land borders is the main bane of Nigeria’s rice sub-sector. The incoming administration must devise a strategy of dealing with smugglers and economic saboteurs if we want our food security programmes as well as the huge investments of both the government of Nigeria and the private sector in the rice sector to survive.”

Ekwelem explained that the rice sub-sector grew exponentially be- tween 2020 and 2021 when the Federal Government closed the country’s bor- ders with the Benin Republic.

Conclusion

Given that a major bane of eco- nomic growth in the country is Nige- rians’ penchant for imported products, the general feeling among analysts is that the Federal Government should address smuggling if it is to sustain the gains of the ABP with regard to local rice production.