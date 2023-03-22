Business

GCF commits $253m to AFC’s infrastructure climate resilient fund

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and its asset management unit AFC Capital Partners have secured a $253 million commitment from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) towards its inaugural offering, the Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund (ICRF), according to a press release. The statement said: “The GCF’s junior firstloss equity investment into ICRF marks its single largest equity investment in Africa to date. Approved during the recently concluded 35th meeting of the GCF Board, this landmark transaction also represents GCF’s biggest commitment to an Africa-wide multi-country program, facilitating AFC’s innovative introduction of climateresilient infrastructure as a new asset class in the African investment landscape.” It added that with a target fund size of $750 million, the ICRF is a finance instrument established to climate proof Africa’s infrastructure by integrating scientific climateresilient measures in the planning, design, development, construction and operation of infrastructure assets in alignment with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: UK’s largest supermarket chain, Tesco, starts rationing key items

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tesco has said it is introducing limits on some key household essentials, just days after its chief executive appealed for no “unnecessary” panic buying as coronavirus restrictions are tightened. The UK’s largest supermarket chain revealed a three items per customer limit on flour, dried pasta, toilet roll, baby wipes and antibacterial wipes a day […]
Business

World central banks fret over virus resurgence

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Tony Chukwunyem   Anxiety Apex banks issue fresh warnings about new government restrictions   Nigeria and other African countries may be gradually easing coronavirus (covid-19) restrictions, but global central bankers are under no illusion that they have completely recovered from the fallout of the crisis, as they are now issuing fresh warnings about new government […]
Business

Travellers’ insights into Nigerian aviation industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria aviation industry 2022 survey report by Phillips Consulting Limited’ is a must-read for industry stakeholders. WOLE SHADARE who was at a breakfast meeting held by the firm in Lagos recently to discuss challenges in the aviation industry observes how issues highlighted in the report could shape airline business and customer service, and help […]

Leave a Reply