GCF commits $253m to AFC’s infrastructure climate resilient fund

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and its asset management unit AFC Capital Partners have secured a $253 million commitment from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) towards its inaugural offering, the Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund (ICRF), according to a press release. The statement said: “The GCF’s junior firstloss equity investment into ICRF marks its single largest equity investment in Africa to date. Approved during the recently concluded 35th meeting of the GCF Board, this landmark transaction also represents GCF’s biggest commitment to an Africa-wide multi-country program, facilitating AFC’s innovative introduction of climateresilient infrastructure as a new asset class in the African investment landscape.” It added that with a target fund size of $750 million, the ICRF is a finance instrument established to climate proof Africa’s infrastructure by integrating scientific climateresilient measures in the planning, design, development, construction and operation of infrastructure assets in alignment with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
