Business

GCR assigns triple ‘A’ long term rating to DBN

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Global Credit Ratings (GCR), one of the leading rating agencies in Africa, has assigned Development Bank of Nigeria “AAA” Long Term National Scale rating. GCR stated this on its website. The conferment, which is the highest rating for financial institutions, is in line with the “risk-free” rating of the Nigerian sovereign and attests to DBN’s strong fundamentals and credibility. Managing Director/ CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Tony Okpanachi, expressed satisfaction on the development.
“We are pleased with this debut rating of “AAA”, with a stable outlook, from GCR, one of the foremost rating agencies in Africa. “We appreciate the rigorous and diligent assessment of GCR as it provides an additional layer of independent review of our governance and risk management practice, ESG principles, and broader management of the institution. More importantly, the outcome of the rating exercise, as expressed in our “AAA” national scale rating, is a testament to our balance sheet capacity, quality of the risk asset portfolio, and sound risk management practice

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil firm names directors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has appointed Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad as members of board of directors. Ajumbe is the Chairman/ Managing Director of Beaton Investments Limited, Owerri and London, a former commissioner for Internal Resources (IGR) and •Ajumbe •Muhammad •Ojemudia Pension Matters as well as for Information, Tourism and […]
Business

Jaiz Bank targets SMEs, agric financing in Jigawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier noninterest financial institution in Nigeria, plans to deepen financial inclusion in Jigawa State by providing the needed financing to operators of small and medium sized businesses and farmers in the state. Managing Director/CE, Hassan Usman, gave this hintwhen hepaida courtesy visittotheExecutiveGovernorof Jigawa State, AlhajiMohammedBadaruAbubakar, atthegovernmentHouse, Dutse. Usman, who informed the […]
Business

9mobile holds capacity building session for journalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of its on-going strategic programmes for media engagement, 9mobile has held a capacitybuilding session to equip journalists with the requisite skills needed to boost their reporting and adapt effectively to the dynamic media landscape. The training session, which was held virtually in observance of prescribed measures to limit the spread of COVID- 19, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica