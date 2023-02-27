News Top Stories

GDP: Financial institutions’ contributions rise 17.2% to N2.72trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comments Off on GDP: Financial institutions’ contributions rise 17.2% to N2.72trn

Banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance firms, contributed N2.72 trillion to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year, up by 17.24 per cent from N2.32trillion in 2021, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown. New Telegraph’s analysis of “Nigerian GDP Report Q4’22,” released by the NBS last Thursday, indicates that banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance, contributed N771.59 billion to the country’s real GDP in quarter four of 2022 (N21.04trillion), compared with N594.68 billion in the preceding quarter. The data also indicates that banks and other financialinstitutions, excludinginsurance, contributed N696.87 billion to the country’s real GDP, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with N655.22 billion in Q2’22. This means that the sector contributed a total of N2.72trillion to Nigeria’s real GDP estimated at N75trillion last year. The report stated: “The Finance and Insurance Sectorconsistsof thetwosubsec

 

tors- Financial Institutions and Insurance- in which the former accounted for 92.84 per cent and the later 7.16 per centof thesectorrespectively in real terms in Q4’22. “As a whole, the sector grewat22.58percentinnominalterms( year-on-year), with the growth rate of Financial Institutions at 23.46 per cent and a 12.25 per cent growth rate recorded for Insurance. The overall rate was lower than Q4 2021 by 2.34 per cent points, and higher by 1.21 per cent points than the preceding quarter. The Quarter-on- Quartergrowthwas26.59per cent. “Overall, the sector grew by 26.42 per cent in 2022. The sector’s contribution to the nominal GDP was 3.30 per cent in Q4″22, higher than the 3.10 per cent it represented a year previous, and higher than the contribution of 2.83 per cent it made in the preceding quarter. The total contribution of the sector in nominal terms in 2022 stood at 3.36 per cent, higher than the 3.05 per cent reported in 2021. “Growth in this sector in real terms totaled 11.61 per cent, lower by 12.52 per cent points from the rate recorded inthe2021fourthquarter and lower by 1.08 per cent points from the rate recorded in the preceding quarter. Quarteron- Quarter growth in real terms stood at 25.77 per cent. The growth rate of the sector in real terms in 2022 was 16.36 per cent. The contribution of Finance and Insurance to real GDP totalled 3.95 per cent, higher than the contribution of 3.66 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021by0.29percentpoints, and higher than 3.49 per cent recorded in Q3 2022 by 0.46 per cent points.” In its GDP Q4’ 2022 report, the NBS had stated: “Nigeria’sGrossDomesticProduct (GDP) grew by 3.52 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2022, following a growth of 2.25 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 and 3.98 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021. “The performance of the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.69 per centandcontributed56.27per cent to the aggregate GDP.” The report added that: Although the Agriculture sector grew by 2.05 per cent in the reference period, its performance was significantly hampered by severe incidences of flood experienced across the country, accounting for lesser growth relative to the fourth quarter of 2021 which was 3.58 per cent. “Moreover, the Industry sector was yet challenged recording -0.94 per cent growth and contributing less to the aggregate GDPrelativeto the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. Overall, the annual GDP growth rate in 2022 stood at 3.10percent, fromthe3.40per cent reported in 2021.

