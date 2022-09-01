Business

GDP: Private enterprise group offers remedies for sectors in recession

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has disclosed that key sectors of the economy such as oil and gas, electricity and textiles are still in recession despite the economy being out of recession since the fourth quarter of 2020. The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this known while reacting to the second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently. Yusuf explained that these sectors still remaining in recession were not healthy for the national economy considering their contributions to the GDP. According to him, many businesses are struggling to cope with the numerous challenges and shocks in the economy, especially those operating under recession. The CPPE boss explained that there was need to address the challenges of the massive oil theft, which is affecting output. He added that the safety of the oil facilities was also very paramount to reverse the under performance of the oil and gas sector. In addition, Yusuf noted that the implementation of the Petroleum industry Act would boost investment in the sector.

Speaking on the electricity sector reforms, the renowned economic expert stated that the sector’s reforms needed a review to improve efficiency and productivity. According to him, the challenges in the electricity supply chain needs to be urgently addressed – gas to power, transmission, distribution, energy pricing, metering and the capacity of the distribution companies. He said: “All of these are needed to improve performance and attract more investment into the sector.”

On remedies to accelerate development in the electricity sector, the CPPE CEO pointed out that there was the need to put fiscal incentives in place to boost investment in renewable energy in line with the energy mix objective of government, adding that such incentives could be in the areas of tax incentives and waivers of import duty on renewable energy equipment. Specifically, he noted that there was an urgent need to decentralise the national grid for ease of management and efficiency. In addition, he said there should be a deliberate policy to attract private investment in the electricity grid. On textile sector, Yusuf said the sector was a victim of the current harsh business climate, especially for the real sector. “The key element is the high energy cost, forex illiquidity, currency depreciation and weak domestic patronage. Government should ensure that all uniforms of security agencies and other government institutions are produced from local textile fabrics. Generic issues of high energy cost also need to be addressed,” he pointed out.

According to him, the rail system needed adequate security to rebound. “Government needs to accelerate the security cover for the rail lines and the railway transportation system across the country. “Also, there should be an urgent engagement with investors in the auto assembly plants to identify the peculiar challenges facing them. “But surely, better patronage of vehicles assembled in Nigeria would have a positive impact on the performance of these firms,” he said. Yusuf noted that citizens were also experiencing serious economic hardship as a result of the galloping inflation and its impact on purchasing power.

 

