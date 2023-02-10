GDP Reflation: MAN wants incoming new administration to address manufacturing challenges

With the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s assurance that the redesigned naira notes would stabilise foreign exchange (forex), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CBN) has urged the incoming administration to give priority to the productive sector of the economy, it has the capacity to reflate the economy and encourage production activities within the country. Similarly, the association said the new administration should be ready to address squarely manufacturing challenges; mostly energy supply and forex, in a order to bring back the lost glory in the country’s manufacturing sector. Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in an interview with this newspaper in Lagos.

He said that capturing and prioritising the country’s manufacturing sector in forex disbursement would go along way in driving the current fragile manufacturing sector, in terms of productivity, growth, revenue generation and performance. Ajayi-Kadir daid: “We intend to look at post-February once we have somebody who has emerged as President of Nigeria, we will continue to engage him. You know, MAN is completely apolitical. What we are focusing upon is for the new incoming president to address the basic issues he know about on what he needs to do to make manufacturing to survive in the country.”

He added: “So when they come in, I think our priority you all know in the media, power is critical. Availability of forex too is so important. Right now, manufacturing is the one that is suffering the most amid forex scarcity in the country. And this is clearly misplaced priority at the moment with this out-going administration.” While defending the local manufacturers on the need to make forex available, the MAN DG said: “We are the only group of people that are being monitor effectively by the monetary authorities. “When we do export and we are repatriating our profits, it goes to the CBN so, they know every kobo that is coming into your account.

And when they get it you can only get your money back through the official rate. “Now, the painful thing there is that once you are subjected through these processes, and you have gotten your money, more or less at the official rate, if you bring your forex the the E&I window, when you now want to import raw materials or spare parts or machines to produce again, you will have go to the CBN or you go to the money deposit bank, once they’re able to give you, if you’re lucky, is to give you at about five per cent rate of what you want or apply for. “Now, you have to go to the Breaux De Change and you know the rates; N650, N700 and N750 to a $ depending on how lucky you are. So that is why the performance of sector is going down at the moment.” Reacting to the manufacturing sector’s priorities, the industrialist stated: “Priority for us is, we need a government that most deliberately addresses the issue of prioritising the allocation of the scarce forex and if you want to expand the base of provisions for distribution, you should take the sector that have the capacity to reflate the economy and improve productivity. “There is no way we will get out of the forex crisis, if we do not produced locally and it is no brainer, it is even a common sense, what you import is what you need dollars for. So if you produced them in Nigeria, you don’t need dollar to buy them.” “So you should give priority to the productive sector that has the capacity to reflate the economy and encourage production activities within the country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...