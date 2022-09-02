GDP: Stakeholders charge FG to sustain ICT’s 18.44% contribution

Stakeholders in the telecommunications sector have urged the Federal Government to sustain the feat achieved so far in the sector to grow the economy. The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics had revealed that the sector contributed 18.44 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing all other non-oil sectors.

As contained in the NBS’ report, in nominal terms, in the second quarter of 2022, the sector’s growth was recorded at 14.11 per cent (year-on-year), 14.18 per cent points increase from the rate of -0.07 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2021 and 6.43 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in the preceding quarter. The quarter-on-quarter growth rate recorded in the second quarter of 2022 was 14.13 per cent.

The information and communications sector contributed 12.12 per cent to the total Nominal GDP in the 2022 second quarter, lower than the rate of 12.22 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2021 and higher than the 10.55 per cent it contributed in the preceding quarter. The sector, in the second quarter of 2022, recorded a growth rate of 6.55 per cent in real terms, year-onyear. From the rate recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, there was an increase of 0.99 per cent points. Quarter-on-quarter, the sector exhibited a growth of 13.41 per cent in real terms.

Of total real GDP, the sector contributed 18.44 per cent in 2022 second quarter, higher than the same quarter of the previous year, in which it represented 17.92 per cent and higher than the preceding quarter in which it represented 16.20 per cent. Nigeria Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.54 per cent (yearon- year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2022.

This growth rate declined from 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 when rapid growth was recorded following the toll COVID-19 exacted on the economy in Q2’20. In addition, the recent rising prices have adversely impacted the second quarter 2022 performance. The Q2’22 growth rate decreased by 1.47 per cent points from 5.01 per cent growth rate recorded in Q2’21 and increased by 0.44 per cent points relative to 3.11 per cent in Q1’22. However, quarter-on-quarter, real GDP grew at -0.37 per cent in Q2’22, reflecting lower economic activity in Q2’22 than in the preceding quarter. The non-oil sector grew by 4.77 per cent in real terms during the reference quarter (Q2’22). This rate was lower by 1.97 per cent points compared to the rate recorded same quarter of 2021 and 1.31 per cent points lower than the first quarter of 2022. “This sector was driven in the second quarter of 2022 mainly by Information and Communication (Telecommunication); Trade; Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions); Transportation (Road Transport); Agriculture (Crop Production) and Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco), accounting for positive GDP growth. “In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 93.67 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the second quarter of 2022, higher than the share recorded in the second quarter of 2021 which was 92.58 per cent and higher than the first quarter of 2022 recorded as 93.37 per cent,” the report stated. The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, attributed the feat to the policies promulgated to promote the sector by the Federal Government. He added that the increasing contribution of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) was a result of the growing digital economy in the country.

Pantami said the diligent implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria, stakeholder engagement and, creation of an enabling environment all played an important role in this achievement. While noting that Q2’22 figure was the highest contribution of ICT to the GDP, Pantami described it as unprecedented and marks the third time that the sector has achieved an unprecedented contribution to Nigeria’s GDP during his tenure as the supervising minister of the sector. Initially, the Federal Government had said it planned to increase the contribution by the sector to GDP to 30 per cent by 2025. This was disclosed in its ‘Nigeria Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025: Volume II.’ Meanwhile, in separate interviews with New Telegraph, stakeholders and experts said the feat could be sustained if government does the needful. A tech expert, Johnson Mabogunje, said there was need for government to encourage and promote local content. Speaking for the telecoms subscribers, President of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said government mist regulate the taxes in order not to frustrate the sector and maintain its growth.

“The sector has huge potential to turn around the national economy and replace the oil. However, government must not kill it with multiple taxation. If the sector can still throve despite all the frustrations, then it can contribute more than 50 per cent to the GDP if left to thrive and not overburdened,” he said. On his own, the National President of the Association of Telephone, Cable Tv and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), Prince Sina Bilesanmi, said there was need for more collaboration among government, telecom operators and the stakeholders to make the sector grow to the enviable level. The Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) insisted that government should prioritise creating enabling the business environment for the operators. The Association noted that many operators, especially the local SMEs, had been frustrated out of business. Meanwhile, an official of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) told New Telegraph that the Commission was working tirelessly to ensure the sector contributes more to GDP. It is believed that the introduction of 5G network would further boost revenue generation for the sector.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...