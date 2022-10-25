Business

GE gas power compliance summit harps on business integrity

Stakeholders in the power sector have called for a better understanding of the value of compliance and ethical policies, and their successful integration into the workplace culture.

They stated that such would protect businesses from potential exposure to lawsuits, reputational damage, financial loss and stunted business growth. These were some of the recommendations during GE’s compliance dialogue summit in Lagos with key business stakeholders. The dialogue was part of GE’s efforts to highlight the importance of operating with integrity.

The engaging sessions, which were held under the theme: “A better world: Resolving ethical business challenges,” brought together key stakeholders including customers, consultants, legal experts, and regulatory agencies, to collectively identify the opportunities and address the challenges to fundamental ethical issues in business practice, including in the power sector.

GE Gas Power, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous collaboration with its customers, it is providing more advanced, cleaner, and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future.

Chief Compliance Officer for GE Gas Power Middle East & Africa, Matthew Nobles, reiterated GE’s commitment to integrity and compliance, He said: “Integrity and compliance serve as the foundation to deliver on our commitment – something GE has been doing for 130 years.” Executive General Counsel for GE Africa, Ozim Obasi, said it was imperative to resolve ethical challenges for business growth. He said: “Our customers and stakeholders are critical partners in helping us to realize GE’s vision to operate with compliance.

This roundtable was an opportunity for us to listen and share learnings.” Kenneth Oyakhire, Services Executive of GE’s Gas Power business, in sub-Saharan Africa, said: “As a company, GE remains committed to acting ethically – doing the right thing, always with unyielding integrity – and will continue to engage with the broader regional ecosystem across the power sector through this yearly summit, because by cooperating closely, we can find better, faster, and more effective ways to compliantly drive business performance and growth.”

 

