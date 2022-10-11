GE plans improved energy access for Nigeria, others

General Electric (GE) has revealed its plans for improved energy access for Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Communications Director, GE Africa, Anne Ezeh, in a statement over the weekend, also said GE, a world leader in power technology and services, had reiterated its commitment to support a robust, timely, just, and inclusive energy transition and implementation of power services.

Ezeh said: "GE, a world leader in power technology and services, has reiterated its commitment to support a robust, timely, just, and inclusive energy transition and implementation of power services as it plans for improved energy access for Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa at the 9th edition of the Nigeria Energy Conference themed 'Affordable, Reliable and Sustainable Energy through Collaboration."

According to Ezeh, GE Nigeria President and Sales Director, Anglophone and Francophone Africa, GE Gas Power, Mohammed Mijindadi, said: “The Africa Energy outlook 2022, Africa accounts for less than three per cent of the world’s energyrelated carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to date and has the lowest emissions per capita of any region.

In addition, there are still over 580 million people on the continent without reliable energy, and the demand for electricity is expected to continue to increase as populations rise, industrialisation ambitions grow, and urbanization continues to fuel the need for more electricity.

“Nigeria, the largest economy in Sub- Saharan Africa, is endowed with huge oil, gas, the hydro, wind, and solar resources, but constraints in the power sector impact growth and industrialisation.

“According to its Energy Transition plan, Nigeria aims to achieve net zero by 2060. As the country works towards scaling up energy access for development, attracting investment and expanding the energy mix to include more renewables, Nigeria can leverage its long-standing collaboration with global and experienced OEMs that have a track record in supporting national energy transition ambitions.”

