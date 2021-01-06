Gearing towards higher productivity

The Management Staff at the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) have been charged with hard work and diligence in the discharge of their duties in order to guarantee efficiency and excellence wherever they find themselves.

The Permanent Secretary Teaching Service Commission, Mr. Olusesan Alabi gave the charge while receiving an award of Exemplary Service in Secular and Spiritual Ministries in Ekiti State and worldwide in his office in Ado Ekiti. Mr Alabi lauded Ekiti State government for giving him the opportunity to serve in different capacities which has given him the opportunity to showcase his potentials.

He appreciated the giver of the award as he dedicated it to God, his family and the entire staff, promising a continued support for the Foundation that presented him the award. Earlier in her presentation, the Coordinator of the Virtuous Women International Prayer Ministry Ekiti State, Pastor (Mrs.) Lola Adegbola described Mr. Sesan Alabi as a man of valour and leader per excel-lence in all ramifications.

She said the award is an honor well deserved stressing that no fewer than forty (40) top government officials were considered for the award across the State. Pastor Adegbola affirmed that the support and assistance being rendered by the PS for the Foundation qualified him for the award

