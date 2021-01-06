City Life

Gearing towards higher productivity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Management Staff at the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) have been charged with hard work and diligence in the discharge of their duties in order to guarantee efficiency and excellence wherever they find themselves.

The Permanent Secretary Teaching Service Commission, Mr. Olusesan Alabi gave the charge while receiving an award of Exemplary Service in Secular and Spiritual Ministries in Ekiti State and worldwide in his office in Ado Ekiti. Mr Alabi lauded Ekiti State government for giving him the opportunity to serve in different capacities which has given him the opportunity to showcase his potentials.

He appreciated the giver of the award as he dedicated it to God, his family and the entire staff, promising a continued support for the Foundation that presented him the award. Earlier in her presentation, the Coordinator of the Virtuous Women International Prayer Ministry Ekiti State, Pastor (Mrs.) Lola Adegbola described Mr. Sesan Alabi as a man of valour and leader per excel-lence in all ramifications.

She said the award is an honor well deserved stressing that no fewer than forty (40) top government officials were considered for the award across the State. Pastor Adegbola affirmed that the support and assistance being rendered by the PS for the Foundation qualified him for the award

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
City Life

Day of fire, fury in Lagos

Posted on Author MURITALA AYINLA

It started with peaceful protests by Nigerian youths against the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), all over the country. But on Tuesday at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, the shooting of some protesters by some soldiers turned what was being managed by the government into a full blown mayhem. What followed subsequently could better […]
City Life

Battling poor performances in SDGs

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A Development Partner has lamented poor performance of Nigeria on the scale of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs is a 15-year development strategy designed by the United Nations (UN) as an improvement on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for member nations to effect development in all areas, particularly the grassroots. SDGs is focussing […]
City Life Mega City

Saving Abakaliki from further building collapse

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA reports

  To prevent buildings in Abakaliki city from further collapse, stringent measures have been taken by the state government, UCHENNA INYA reports     It is exactly a year ago, that a 16-year-old popular hotel in Abakaliki metropolis, ‘Metroview’, collapsed. The hotel building plan was approved February, 11th, 2001 while it was built and commissioned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica