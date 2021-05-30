Geely Coolray launched in style

Mikano International; exclusive partner of Geely Autos in Nigeria has launched of Geely Nigeria’s latest addition, the most hi- tech and powerful crossover SUV – The Coolray. Speaking on the Geely offering, Mofid Karameh, Executive chairman, Mikano Internationa Limited said: “Our steps into the Automobile have led us to building a world- class assembly plant in our ultra- modern complex fondly referred to as Karameh City.

Our Geely models are currently being assembled here, adhering strictly to global industry standards with the best qualified professionals on board.” He said the Geely partnership was cemented in 2019, a result of the recognition of two brands with expansion and provision of quality products, after sales services and customer satisfaction as key goals.

“Just like Mikano, Geely Autos had grown over the years and registered huge accomplishments and we are proud to be partnered with them to bring hi- tech and innovative autos to the Nigerian market.”

Karameh further said that Geely Nigeria offers the best value proposition with all our premium cars coming with a 5year/ 150,000km best in country warranty, guaranteed resale value via a buyback plan, “meaning after a few years of driving your Geely vehicle, we can buy it back from you and you drive off with an upgrade!

We offer the lowest maintenance costs regarding affordable and readily available spare parts and after sales service, financing options to make the ownership of our premium vehicles easier on our customers and all of this is and more, 100 per cent backed by Mikano’s assured guarantee,” he said.

This came as it has been disclosed that Geely Nigeria is committed to providing reliable, durable and high- quality vehicles with premium features as a standard option for all Nigerians. Backed by Mikano International’s superior positioning in after sales service and reputation for quality products.

The Coolray Globally recognized for its exceptional hi- tech and powerful features for comfort, safety and convenience, the Coolray is the crossover SUV that stands out in its category.

Its sporty persona is accentuated by sleek full LED day running lamps, an expanding Cosmos grille and a rear double spoiler with the “S” logo* with Carbon Fiber finish accentuating the eye-catching exterior. It stands with 196mm ‘best- in- class’ ground clearance for a smoother ride on rough and uneven roads, the perfect match for Nigerian roads.

The interior showcases an enveloping cockpit with a smooth blend of comfort and technology. Standard soft black leather dashboard, Ergonomic Sporty Seats with real stitching, 10.25-inch floating full HD touchscreen, Reverse camera and sensors, Digital AC, LED fog lamps, Remote Engine Starter, 17 inch Diamond Cut Alloy wheels and a Full Sports package (Turbo engine with 7 Speeds Automatic Dual clutch Transmission, Red- highlight Grille, Sporty front & rear bumpers, Carbon fiber finish lip spoiler and diffuser and side skirts and 4 functional chrome exhaust pipes).

Launch The Exceptional Coolray launch, which took place on the on May 27, 2021, revealing two trims – Dynamic GS and Sport plus GF; was held at Geely Nigeria’s Flagship showroom in VI, Lagos. The well- attended event had in attendance notable KOLs and Dignitaries: The Cuba na Chief Priest, Chief Osita Iheme – MFR (Pawpaw), Emmanuel Emenike- MON (International Footballer), Rebecca Nengi, Hampson (Ex BigBrotherNija Member), and Mercy Eke (Past Winner BigBrother Nija).

At the launch event, it was revealed that the Coolray is powered by a best-in-class 1.5-liter turbocharged GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine that produces 177 hp and 255 Nm of torque which is almost double the power of all its class competitors in the Nigerian market. This lowfuel- consumption (6.1km per liter) engine is connected to a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The engine, co- developed with VOLVO (Geely Holdings have been the owners of VOLVO Autos, since 2010) shares 90 per cent of VOLVO power train suppliers and 10 per cent of VOLVO approved suppliers adhering strictly to Volvo standards. The Coolray has performed admirably in other markets, easily becoming a top-seller among the 5-seater subcompact crossover SUVs based on its design, performance and hi-tech offerings. With the launch in Nigeria, pricing for the Coolray was revealed to start from 13.5 Million naira for the Dynamic GS (financing plans are available). There are 5 body color options available: White, Silver, Blue, Orange and Red (with 2 tone Combinations available). Exterior Built to give a distinctive first impression, the Coolray’s design follows Geely’s latest “Accelerating through Time” aesthetics. The wing-shaped chiseled waistline complements the stylish ‘Wings of Time’ tail lamps and outlines the exceptional power inherent in the Coolray.

An aggressive “expanding cosmos” grille, front bumper and diamond cut dual-color turbineinspired sports rims match the intensity and focus of this sporty machine. 4 functional chrome exhaust mufflers and the fashionable carbon- fiber accents on the lip skirt and side mirrors*enhance its performance look.

Interior A jet-inspired enveloping cockpit and D-shaped steering wheel with Aluminum paddle shifters* add to the sporty feel inside the Coolray. The interior comprises of 70 per cent soft materials (for better sound and vibration isolation), complementing the cockpit design. Geely also installed an ergonomic electronic shift gear for a perfect and soft knuckle-wrap to nudge the Coolray into action. The 7-inch LCD instrument panel and the intricate ambient lighting add to the mood of the Coolray.

Like this: Like Loading...