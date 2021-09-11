GEEP 2.0: Redesigned poverty alleviation tool

Omagu Ogamu

Worried by the level of poverty in the country, occasioned by unemployment, insecurity and other economic realities, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had initiated deliberate moves towards altering the equation.

It was against the backdrop, that government, in July 2019, established the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), to execute its social welfare and security programmes.

Through the instrumentality of the FMHADMSD, President Buhari’s dream of lifting 100 million people out of poverty, is expected to be translated to reality.

Specifically, the driver of the poverty alleviation and empowerment policy of government has been the energetic Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiyya Umar-Farouq.

Although, many had not given her a chance, partly because of her age and gender, Umar-Farouq has since her appointment in 2019, initiated social investment programmes that have continued to touch the poorest of the poor, across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Built into the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), are the N-POWER, the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer, as well as the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

The Federal Government has flagged-off the onboarding of 510 N-Power beneficiaries in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Back to GEEP. Not many are aware of the GEEP, 2.0, which has since been redesigned and restructured, in a bid to empower Nigerians living below the poverty line, through cooperatives and other groups.

Offering better perspective on the concept, Unar-Farouq said: “The Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) being one of the four National Social Investment Programmes is an initiative that is designed to give collateral and interest free credits to poor and vulnerable people identified at the bottom of the economic pyramid this includes persons with disabilities.”

Designed to grant beneficiaries access to credit (loans), the GEEP 2.0 will achieve its objective through the Trader Moni; Market Moni, and Farmer Moni respectively.

In the main, the programme hopes to provide micro loans that do not require collateral; interest-free, but refundable loans.

It is carefully designed to ensure that those that had benefited from the initial phase, will not be part of the new arrangement. This will be achieved through an enumeration and verification process.

It suffices to say that, the sharing formula will be based on population size, level of poverty, as well as number of local government areas (LGAs) in states of the Federation.

The loan is refundable (not a grant), with a six-month moratorium to enable beneficiaries make reasonable returns on investments. Since the loan duration is for nine months, recoveries will start at the end of the period of moratorium.

*Ogamu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja

