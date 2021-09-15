News

GEJ Foundation calls on African leaders to safeguard democracy

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has called on African leaders to safeguard democracy from further recession and attacks calling on those in government to deliver on the promises of good governance and prioritise free and credible elections.

Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer of the foundation in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa to mark this year’s international Day of Democracy, quoted Ms Ann Iyonu, Executive Director of GJF, as saying that essential values of democracy such as rule of law, separation of powers and constitutionalism were no longer adhered to in many Africa countries.

Maintaining that the trend poses a threat for the survival of the continent’s democracy, the statement said that democracy as a form of government is a platform for achieving peace, equality, justice, inclusion and sustainable development.

The statement continued: “In many African countries today, the essential values of democracy such as the rule of law, separation of powers and constitutional term limits are no longer adhered to.

“This situation poses a threat to the survival of democracy in Africa, as the promises of peace, justice, and human freedom are daily betrayed.”

