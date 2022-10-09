Body & Soul

Gele headgear, the party lovers’ delight

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Like the airtel’s telecommunication advert says, ‘gele mi gaju ti e lo’ which means ‘my gele is higher than yours’ the Gele headgear has transformed over the years.
Gele is one of the most sought after accessories for any wedding or birthday party look.

It is bigger, better and more stylish than before. The creativity that gele has seen with mordern fashion is fascinating.

It’s a party delight that cannot be ignored. There is something about gele headgear with full face make up and gorgeous jewelries. They are like a match made in heaven.

Traditional asoebi attire without gele headgear is like cooking without salt. Often times, the look is said to to be incomplete without the gele.

Auto-gele, which means already made gele is one of the most trendy presently, because it is easy to wear and less time consuming.

Sewing different styles with ankara or lace fabric, matched with gele head gear is part of Nigeria’s identity.

If you are getting ready to party like every weekend, be inspired by these gorgeous gele designs and stunning looks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ehizogie Ogbebor others. in the news again

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ehizogie Ogbebor, the flourishing young lady behind Sayveth Interiors and Hotels is again in the news.   This time; it is for nothing but a commendable reason. Recently, the beautiful lady decided to reward hardwork and diligence when she gave out a Mercedez Benz to a long serving member of her staff, Bella.   The […]
Body & Soul

Abuja traders lock horn with FCTA over land

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Kugbo Market Traders Association on Saturday vowed not to let go of a piece of land which Abuja Investment Company Limited, an agency of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is fighting to grab from them.   This is even as the angry traders have cried to the FCT Minister, urging him to stop the […]
Body & Soul

Yemi Alade talks about love for good life in ‘Enjoyment’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Yemi Alade, the Nigerian singer, has come through with ‘Enjoyment’, her first single in 2021. The music star announced the release of the project on her social media pages on Friday.   The less than four-minute song sees Alade crooning about her love for good life notwithstanding the day-to-day challenges that come her way. She […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica