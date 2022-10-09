Gele headgear, the party lovers’ delight

Like the airtel’s telecommunication advert says, ‘gele mi gaju ti e lo’ which means ‘my gele is higher than yours’ the Gele headgear has transformed over the years.

Gele is one of the most sought after accessories for any wedding or birthday party look.

It is bigger, better and more stylish than before. The creativity that gele has seen with mordern fashion is fascinating.

It’s a party delight that cannot be ignored. There is something about gele headgear with full face make up and gorgeous jewelries. They are like a match made in heaven.

Traditional asoebi attire without gele headgear is like cooking without salt. Often times, the look is said to to be incomplete without the gele.

Auto-gele, which means already made gele is one of the most trendy presently, because it is easy to wear and less time consuming.

Sewing different styles with ankara or lace fabric, matched with gele head gear is part of Nigeria’s identity.

If you are getting ready to party like every weekend, be inspired by these gorgeous gele designs and stunning looks.

