Gele with the drama vibe

To make fashion statement these days requires being extra.

 

If the dress has all the details that call the attention, then the accessories shall be subtle.

The gele headgears in fashion presently, is designed with all the drama vibes that makes the style statement.

 

It’s like a hidden competition of whose headgear would look more glamorous than the others. It’s either your gele is bigger and wider, or its taller with a unique design.

Like the Airtel advert, ‘Gele mi daju ti elo’, your headgear must be better than others.

 

So, when looking forward to stand out with a special kind of head wrap, let these gorgeous sophisticated dramatic geles guide your creativity.

 

