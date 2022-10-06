Gemade, Aondoakaa’s names missing on Benue APC Guber Campaign Council list

The crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday took a worrisome dimention as names of some of its members including Senator Barnabas Gemade and ex-Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN) were conspicuously missing from the list of the campaign council members.

Both Gemade and Aondoakaa among other aggrieved APC governorship aspirants had dragged the party and its governorship candidate in next year’s general elections, Hyacinth Iormem Alia to court to challenge his victory.

The suit is currently before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph learnt that the decision of the party to shut its doors against the duo is not unconnected with their stands against its candidate.

A top member of the party’s campaign council who spoke to New Telegraph in confidence said Gemade and Aondoakaa are thrown out for instituting a court case against the party and its gubernatorial candidate.

