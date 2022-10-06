News

Gemade, Aondoakaa’s names missing on Benue APC Guber Campaign Council list

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

The crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday took a worrisome dimention as names of some of its members including Senator Barnabas Gemade and ex-Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN) were conspicuously missing from the list of the campaign council members.

Both Gemade and Aondoakaa among other aggrieved APC governorship aspirants had dragged the party and its governorship candidate in next year’s general elections, Hyacinth Iormem Alia to court to challenge his victory.

The suit is currently before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph learnt that the decision of the party to shut its doors against the duo is not unconnected with their stands against its candidate.

A top member of the party’s campaign council who spoke to New Telegraph in confidence said Gemade and Aondoakaa are thrown out for instituting a court case against the party and its gubernatorial candidate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikeja Lions Club donates 3 boreholes to Agidingbi community

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As part of its effort to improve its immediate community, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, has commissioned three portable boreholes with 5,000-litre capacity storage tanks each for Agidingbi Community in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State. The President of the club, Olamide Owoyomi, said the club is using the boreholes to address issues of water […]
News

Reprieve as A’Ibom govt begins remedial work on collapsed Eket roads

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Danger signal The Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced remedial work on Mkpok Road and other roads in Eket Local Government Area threatened by flood water. The government’s response is in reaction to the ‘Save Our Souls’ message sent by residents of the area to Governor Udom Emmanuel over the collapsed Mkpok Road. Speaking on […]
News

PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This will be the first meeting of the governors after the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) led by former President of the Senate Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. The state chief executives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica