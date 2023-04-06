Gemmys: Changing the face of Nigerian fashion scene

Fashion, a powerful form of self-expression, plays a crucial role in our culture and society.

In Nigeria, the twin duo Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade, known as the Gemmys, are revolutionising the fashion scene by making quality and affordable fashion accessible to all.

Through their venture, GemmysStore & Gemmysdecor, they offer stylish and budget-friendly clothing options without compromising on aesthetics. By fostering individuality and providing practical fashion hacks, the Gemmysbrothers are successfully bridging the gap between affordability and elegance, empowering Nigerians to embrace their unique style without breaking the bank.

Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade, affectionately known as the Gemmys or Gemmyss, have always appreciated the art of dressing well and expressing their individuality.

This passion led them to establish GemmysStore & GemmysDecor, a haven for those seeking to find their unique style without breaking the bank.

“Our appreciation for fashion from a young age, combined with the understanding that true style goes beyond wearing high-end labels, drives us to help others find their own unique aesthetics,” they explained.

The beauty of fashion lies in the fact that it doesn’t necessarily require a hefty price tag. With a touch of creativity and resourcefulness, anyone can make their affordable outfits look luxurious.

For those in Nigeria looking to elevate their wardrobe without emptying their pockets, the Gemmysbrothers offer the following fashion hacks:

Invest in good quality accessories: “A statement necklace or a pair of elegant earrings can instantly elevate a simple outfit,” Moses advised.

“Opt for accessories made of gold, silver, or other durable materials that won’t tarnish easily.”

Tailor your clothes: Michael emphasized the importance of a well-fitting outfit to look put together and sophisticated.

Enlist the help of a tailor to achieve the perfect fit, whether it’s shortening a hemline or taking in a blouse.

Mix high and low-end pieces: They suggest creating a stylish and unique look by pairing budget-friendly items with designer pieces. For example, combine a budget-friendly blouse with a designer bag or wear a statement belt with a simple dress.

Keep it simple: Opt for classic pieces like a black blazer, white button-up shirt, or tailored trousers. These timeless items will never go out of style and will make you look polished and sophisticated.

Pay attention to details: “Ensure your clothes are ironed and free of wrinkles, and pay attention to the quality of stitching and buttons,” Moses said.

These seemingly small details can make a cheap outfit look significantly more expensive.

Choose the right fabrics: Michael advised looking for luxurious-feeling fabrics like silk, wool, or cashmere, and avoiding cheap synthetic fabrics, as they often look and feel inexpensive.

In conclusion, looking stylish and expensive doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

With these fashion hacks and the offerings of GemmysStore, you can elevate your budget-friendly wardrobe and look effortlessly chic. Remember, as the Gemmysbrothers explained: “It’s not about how much you spend on your clothes, but how you style them that matters.” Embrace your individuality and let your unique style shine through.

