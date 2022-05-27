Gen Bande wins Kebbi PDP gov primary

Major General Aminu Mohammad Bande (rtd) has emerged as the candidate of the Kebbi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship poll. Bande picked up the ticket after polling 471 votes in the primary. Buhari Bala came second with 43 votes while former Kaduna Electricity Commission boss Garba Argungu placed third with 22 votes. Ex-Minister of Sports Samaila Sambawa garnered 21 votes while Ibrahim Manga polled 126 votes. Bande thanked the delegates for voting for him, assuring them that he would promote unity in the party. He appealed to other aspirants to join forces with him to enable the PDP to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election.
