Gen Danjuma not financing Lagos Labour Party candidate, says family

Following rumours that former chief of army staff, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), is financing Labour Party, gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, family members, friends and relatives have continued to expressed reservations about the story making the rounds.

According to family source, several family friends who spoke to journalist in separate interviews wondered why a story that emanated from WhatsApp messaging suddenly found its way into the mainstream newspaper.

A former senator who is very close to the family said the wife of General Danjuma, Daisy, a former senator, was very worried by the sponsored publication to tarnish the hard earned reputation of her husband.

She said, “This is clear case of gross misinformation and misleading. I think journalists must cross check their facts and follow all the ethics of journalism which talk about objectivity and fairness in discharging their duties as fourth estate of the realm if they are not to lose the public trust that people reposed in them.”

Recall that a popular newspaper (not New Telegraph Newspaper) published a rehashed of WhatsApp discussion that Gen Danjuma was supporting the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Rhodes-Vivour.

The paper without any due diligence also inferred that the General was also organising a security from the army to storm Lagos before the election to do the bidding of the Labour Party. This has generated controversy and led to bad blood among friends.

Recall, also that a similar publication that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has released the sum of N500m to Labour Party candidate in Lagos has been debunked by the CBN.

According to the family source, it was a prominent leader of G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party who is angry with the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also called Jandor for supporting its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar that was behind the Lagos LP candidate. He is said to be financing Rhodes-Vivour through another chieftain of the PDP in Lagos who is opposed to Jandor”s candidature.

The PDP chieftains grouse with Jandor is that he reneged on his earlier gentleman agreement to pick Rhodes-Vivour who is the son of his friend as his running mate.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is very close to the Danjuma”s and the family will not do anything to stop his re-election, either directly or indirectly. In fact, I can confirm to you that Senator Daisy had conversations with the Governor recently and has been supportive of his second term ambition.”

