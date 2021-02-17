Politics

Gen. Ihejirika Why I joined APC

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

The news of ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), joining the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has reverberated across the land but the General has explained why he decided to join the party.

Ihejirika is among the ‘big catches’ of the APC in Abia State resulting obviously from the deft political shuttles to his Ovim country home in Isuikwuato Local Government Area by the Senate Chief whip and Senator for Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

Speaking at the APC membership registration and revalidation exercise at Ezera Ward 2 Ovim, Gen. Ihejirika said he joined the party to help contribute more to the security and development of Abia State and Nigeria in general.

He said he would work with other members to ensure the success of the party in the state and country.

Ihejirika’s registration was witnessed by Senator Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu, 2015 and 2019 governorship candidate of APGA (now in APC) Dr. Alex Otti, the member Representing Isuikwuato State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Emeka Okoroafor and APC state Secretary, Barr. Perfect Okorie, among others.

In his remarks, Senator Kalu expressed satisfaction with Gen. Ihejirika’s decision to join the party describing his membership as a good development to the APC in Abia and the entire nation.

Our Reporters

