Gen. Lucky Irabor commissions renovated Students’ Union building at OAU

The iconic Students’ Union Building (SUB) at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, which renovation was at the benevolence of a group of illustrious alumni who are staunch supporters of the 61-year-old institution, led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has been commissioned for use.

Addressing the large turnout at the reception held in honour of the CDS at the Conference Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo Knowledge Park (OAK-Park), Africa Center of Excellence (ACE) in Software Engineering on the University campus, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, expressed the university management’s very deep appreciation to the benefactor for his unalloyed support for the development of his alma-mater.

“This University is indeed grateful to General Irabor, one of our own, who has been portraying the excellent image of the university in positive ways. Of course, he is so passionate about the OAU, and has been contributing in no small measure to the advancement of the university,” Bamire stated.

 

