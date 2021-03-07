News

Gen. Mamman Vatsa: 35 years after, family, community begs Buhari to pardon patriach

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Thirty five years after the execution of Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa for allegedly plotting a coup, the family and people of Gulu Vatsa community of Niger State have appealed to the Federal Government to grant him a pardon, saying he fought for the unity of Nigeria.

While speaking to our Correspondent on behalf of the community and the family in Minna on Sunday, former Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Jonathan Tsado Vatsa appealed to all friends and classmates of Mamman Vatsa to join their voices.
He explained that the appeal became necessary in view of the sacrifices made by the late Major General to keep Nigeria one.
According to Comrade Vatsa, who was Niger State Commissioner for Information, the family intend to float a foundation in honour of the late army officer to cater for widows and orphans which can only become viable if the Federal Government grants him pardon.
“We, the family of the late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa call on the Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to revisit the gruesome execution of our son, brother, father and grandfather and Grant him a pardon as they did for the late Chief Moshood K.O. Abiola and others.
“Thirty Five years after being executed over a controversial coup, his beautiful legacies still linger on, he loved Nigeria, fought to defend the country and to keep it as one. “He was a true General who put his people, his friends, and country first before himself. He was selfless and loyal but he was unjustly executed,” he said.
Vatsa, who went down memory lane, recalled how the late General sometimes during his life time return back home with injuries sustained during wars just to keep Nigeria intact.

