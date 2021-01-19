Business

GenCos project 30,000MW generation by 2030

Electricity generation companies (GenCos) have said Nigeria is capable of generating 30,000 megawatts of electricity by the year 2030 meeting an earlier target set by the Federal Government.

 

The projection could, however, remain elusive without pragmatic framework, which must be implemented commercially and politically. Seven years after the electricity sector was privatized average generation has been dismal, hovering around 3,500WM although available capacity stands at about 8,000WM as at 2020.

 

The Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Joy Ogaji, said progress would be made if policymakers, regulators and relevant stakeholders join hands in recognising and paying for available capacity, going by extant pacts between GenCos investors and the Federal Government. She said there was need to jettison the practice of variabilising power generated as the basis for power delivery invoice, adding that quality data ownership both by the regulator and operators remained critical key.

 

Ogaji equally noted the need for customer population, metered customers, independent classification of customers as well as collection efficiency details, tariff performance, validation and independent assessment of market performance.

 

The companies also called for the urgent review of the Electric Power Sector Reforms Act (EPSRA), the Multi-Year Tariff Order, Orders made by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as well as policies, market rules and other governance documents in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. Ojagi added that there was also need to conduct a viable and independent stress test on the generation, distribution and transmission capacities to enable proactive planning and building of the sector.

 

She also called for immediate separation and unbundling of the Independent System Operator (ISO) and Transmission as well as an empirical method of proving claims.

 

Ogaji called for revamping of agencies and imbuing into them fresh and vibrant commercially minded and progressive business wise capacity with the ability to engage with and influence project and service providers including utilities companies.

 

According to her, this will improve their ability to coordinate with and facilitate activities linked to the scaling up of the goals and objectives of the reform and the ability to work collaboratively with multiple government agencies and others.

