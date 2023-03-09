Gender Barriers: African women, girls need digital skills to triumph –Experts

The United Nations has been urged to foster more inclusive partnership and resources for the digital literacy and innovative education of women and girls within African region , as that would be surest escape route from socio-economic backwardness and other inhibiting gender barriers.

This was part of the passionate appeals made by experts at the ongoing Parallel Event, United Nations Commission on Status of Women ( NGO CSW 67 Forum), holding at the United Nations, Headquarters, New York, with the theme,” Education and Innovations as the Solution to the Empowerment of Women and Girls in a Digital Age.” One of such experts, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, President, Helpline Foundation For the Needy, in her presentation at the event, said that deliberate efforts have been made by stakeholders towards eliminating gender barriers in the region, but more needs to be done to bridge digital literacy divide amongst women and girls.

