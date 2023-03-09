News Top Stories

Gender Barriers: African women, girls need digital skills to triumph –Experts

The United Nations has been urged to foster more inclusive partnership and resources for the digital literacy and innovative education of women and girls within African region , as that would be surest escape route from socio-economic backwardness and other inhibiting gender barriers.

This was part of the passionate appeals made by experts at the ongoing Parallel Event, United Nations Commission on Status of Women ( NGO CSW 67 Forum), holding at the United Nations, Headquarters, New York, with the theme,” Education and Innovations as the Solution to the Empowerment of Women and Girls in a Digital Age.” One of such experts, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, President, Helpline Foundation For the Needy, in her presentation at the event, said that deliberate efforts have been made by stakeholders towards eliminating gender barriers in the region, but more needs to be done to bridge digital literacy divide amongst women and girls.

Obi in Ilorin, promises to make Kwara Nigeria’s agricultural hub

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday promised to unite Nigeria if elected as the president in the February 25 election. The former Anambra State governor spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State, when his campaign train landed in the state. Obi, who was accompanied to the rally by his running mate, Datti […]
Reps summon security agencies’ heads for abandoning DICON

…Charges coy to produce arms to fight insurgency The House of Representatives Committee on Defence has summoned heads of the nation’s security agencies to explain why they have refused to buy arms and ammunition from the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON). The summon was issued following the adoption of a motion raised by Hon. […]
Atiku: PDP will take over presidency in 2023

former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he was optimistic, “that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023”.   Speaking with journalists shortly he cast his vote at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola yesterday during the congress of the PDP […]

