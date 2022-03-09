News

Gender-based bias in Nigeria alarming – FIDA

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ondo State branch, has expressed its displeasure over the bias being faced by women across various spheres of the society, saying it is alarming.

 

According to the women lawyers’ group, the pinnacle of the bias against women in Nigeria was the decision of the 9th National Assembly to vote against all gender bills presented before it.

 

The FIDA Chairman, Catherine Ogunjebi, who was flanked by other executives of the group during a press briefing on Tuesday to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, emphasised the need for  women to actively work towards being be the best at what they do for the barrier against them to be broken.

 

Speaking on the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for A Sustainable Tomorrow’, Ogunjebi said: “Gender bias is seen and experienced in the day to day activities of the female gender ranging from educational systems in schools.

 

