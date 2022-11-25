Gender Based Violence: Edo secures 39 convictions, reaffirms zero tolerance to rape, others

The Edo State Commissioner for Youths and Gender Issues, Mr. Andrew Emwanta, Friday said the Edo State Government has secured the conviction of 39 suspects of gender based violence, while over 200 cases are still pending in court.

Emwanta, who made the declaration at the Press Centre of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Benin City at a walk to commence a 16-day activism in commemoration of the 2022 “International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women” with the theme: “Unite! Activism To End Violence Against Women And Girls”, said the state government is the only state with a Sex Offenders Register in Nigeria and that the state does not tolerate any form of gender based violence.

