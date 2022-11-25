Metro & Crime

Gender Based Violence: Edo secures 39 convictions, reaffirms zero tolerance to rape, others

The Edo State Commissioner for Youths and Gender Issues, Mr. Andrew Emwanta, Friday said the Edo State Government has secured the conviction of 39 suspects of gender based violence, while over 200 cases are still pending in court.

Emwanta, who made the declaration at the Press Centre of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Benin City at a walk to commence a 16-day activism in commemoration of the 2022 “International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women” with the theme: “Unite! Activism To End Violence Against Women And Girls”, said the state government is the only state with a Sex Offenders Register in Nigeria and that the state does not tolerate any form of gender based violence.

 

Metro & Crime

One killed, houses burnt in Benue communal crisis

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

At least one person was killed yesterday while several houses were burnt in a fresh communal crisis in Benue State. The clash involved three communities – Tse- Hundu, Tse -Yanre and Tse-Aku – all in Mbalom council ward of Gwer East Local Government Area. New Telegraph learnt that as a result of the crisis, many […]
Metro & Crime

Media organisation organises training for Niger Delta journalists

Posted on Author Reporter

    Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa   In order to teach the younger generation of journalists on how well to do their job, the National Point/Foreword Communications Limited at the weekend organised a two-day media training for journalists from across the Niger Delta region. Held at Habitat hotel Port Harcourt and with support from the Wole […]
Metro & Crime

I’m hale, hearty, claim of my ill-health wicked, misleading – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dispelled the rumour making the rounds that he is currently being hospitalized in Germany. While describing the claim which was published by a popular online outfit as “wicked” and “misleading”, Akeredolu, said that the falsehood was being spread by those he tagged as “disgruntled politicians”. The governor, who […]

