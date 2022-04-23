News

Gender based violence: FG to make psychiatric test compulsory marriage

Saddened by the increase in Gender Based violence (GBV), the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has assured that she will initiate conversation with the ministry of interior to ensure that psychiatric tests are made compulsory as part of marriage requirements for would be couples to end gender- based violence in the country.

The minister made this known yesterday at a media briefing on increase gender based violence in Abuja. “As a first step to ensuring that we bring an end to this issue, I will initiate a conversation with the Minister of Interior to ensure that psychiatric test are made compulsory as part of marriage requirements in the country,” she said.

She noted that families make up the society and everyone comes from a family, and that mothers are the bedrock of the family and custodians of family traditions. “We must play our part in moulding our male children to become better adults, who can take on marital responsibilities without feeling insecure. We must put an end to the culture of reinforcing male dominance in the society,” she said. She lamented that she was deeply concerned, “families are crying and losing loved ones to one form of brutality or the other, the media headlines are heart-breaking, and society is devastated. Oh God heal our land, help our children to appreciate humanity and make the society whole again,” she said. She noted that the alarming increase in Gender- Based Violence as witnessed in the last few weeks truly calls for concern and urgent action. “As we are dealing with the case of Osinachi Nwachukwu as one-morecase- too-many of GBV, we were again greeted this time with so many others. In Jos, Plateau State, there was the case of a one Samuel Mathew, who murdered his 23 year old wife, Mercy Samuel. Then we had the case of a young girl from Chrisland School in Lagos, who was raped, so many gaps and questions,” she said.

 

