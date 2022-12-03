News

gender-based violence in Nigeria –ActionAid

The ActionAid Nigeria said that records showed that about 6,805 women and girls escaped gender-based violence in 23 states across the country within one year. The organisation yesterday stated the statistics was garnered from the records of vulnerable people who had assessed its GBV Survivors Centre for specialised services.

The Country Director of ActionAid, Ene Obi, who disclosed in one of the documents released to mark this year’s 16 days of Activism against Gender Based Violence Against Women, said the situation was getting worst because some arms of government were not serious with the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition) Act of 2015 (VAPP).

It also raised the alarm over the rising cases of gender-based violence in the country, which it said needs special family courts and sexual assault referral centres to tackle. Obi stated that the reports by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) disclosed that no fewer than 158,517 complaints of sexual and gender- based violence (SGBV) against women and children were received in 2021 She said this was a worrisome development and must be addressed immediately. She explained that Nigeria needs to, ‘‘make and implement laws and policies that prevent and protect women and girls in all spheres of life, and provision of budgets for the implementation of existing frameworks.

‘‘Establish and equip more Sexual Assault Referral centers and family courts to provide quick response and justice to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. ‘‘Unite with other stakeholders to support the development and implementation of workplace policy with special reference to the recent ILOC190 that seeks to address gender-based violence in the workplace.” According to her, Nigerian women and girls were in need of special attention, as they have continued to dominate the insecure job sector and yet very vulnerable. She added that Action- Aid Nigeria had initiated several interventions, resulting into projects that have rescued about 302 women from abused homes, with the collaboration of over 100 women-led organisations.

 

