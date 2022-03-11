Gender bills: When women occupied NASS

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how a coalition of women groups occupied the main gate of the National Assembly for three days last week over nonpassage of bills seeking to empower Nigerian women for greater participation in politics and governance

The nation’s highest lawmaking institution, the National Assembly, came under siege last week as the main gate of the apex legislative complex was barricaded for three days by a coalition of women groups. The women groups were protesting the seeming orchestrated rejection of all the bills pertaining to women’s political empowerment by the National Assembly during last week’s voting on the report of its committees on the review of the1999 Constitution. The aggrieved women, who barricaded the entrance to the National Assembly, lamented the apparent refusal to approve the bills seeking to create special seats for women in the Senate, House of Representatives and the state Houses of Assembly. The bill had sought to create one special seat in each state of the federation and the Federal Capital territory (FCT), reserved solely for women without prejudice to their eligibility to contest in the existing senatorial seats in each state and the FCT.

The National Assembly also rejected a bill seeking to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of Nigerian women just as it further rejected the bill seeking to grant women indigeneship of their husband’s state after five years of marriage. The lawmakers also denied women through voting, 35 per cent appointed positions by refusing to allow the bill pass, while also rejecting another bill on 35 per cent affirmative action in party administration and leadership. Consequently, a coalition of women groups, massively staged a protest for three days, blocking the main gate to the legislative complex, threatening to ground all activities of the lawmakers at the Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

The president, Women in Politics Forum, Mrs. Ebere Ifendu, said that the rejection of the bills by the lawmakers was part of antidevelopment policies of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government. “If there is no inclusivity, how can we develop? There is no level playing field.

What we are asking for is 35 per cent of women in party executive. Surprisingly, they voted against it,” she said. Also, the National President of Business and Professional Women in Nigeria, Mrs. Yinka Ajibola, decried the development, saying: “We are not asking for favour; we are asking for our rights.” She added: “The non-passage of the bill was a disappointment and we have come to show our displeasure. We are dissatisfied. Incidentally, women are more than 50 per cent. Why should we be treated as second class citizens? It is so shocking that Nigeria in 2022 will be taking such a stance.” In practical demonstration of their anger, the protesting women bitterly reacted to the intervention of the leadership of the Senate led by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who addressed them.

Boroffice said: “We are here on behalf of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. He has delegated us to represent him. Seeing us, you have seen the Senate; you have seen the Senate President. We are going to listen to you. Even though we know what you are about to say. We are in agreement with your strategy, we are sympathetic with your intention but in a democracy, you cannot always have it your own ways.” Leader of the women group, Dr. (Mrs.) Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said: “last week, the wife of the President and Minister of Women Affairs came to the National Assembly on behalf women to make our issues known.

There were some commitments made by the Senate President about the gender sensitivity of the National Assembly. “We want to see them to explain to us what really happened and what can be done to address this wrong. We are demanding to see them. It is better they dignify us by coming to speak with us as we will not speak with the delegation.”

The women vowed to continue their protest until the perceived injustice done to them was redressed. According to them, it was a shame that members of the National Assembly denied the womenfolk their request for adequate representation in governance.

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinya Abaribe, who was to the main gate to address the women, said that the voting process of the lawmakers was a public document and advised them to request the leadership of the National Assembly to release the document of who and who voted Yes or No on the bills pertaining to women. Abaribe, however, promised to convey the request of the women to the leadership of the Senate to have an audience with them on how to get them pacified

